City's Santa SUP raises money for charity

Dozens of Santas, giant inflatable turkeys and even a few furry friends took to the water for a festive paddleboard through the centre of Cambridge.

Taking in the city's famous sites, including the Backs of the colleges, Sunday's Santa SUP looked to raise funds for cancer research.

Participants made the one mile (1.6km) trip from Lammas Land to Jesus Green before making the return journey.

More than £500 was raised by the event, which has become an annual fixture on Cambridge's festive calendar.