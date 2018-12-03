City's Santa SUP raises money for charity

Video

Dozens of Santas, giant inflatable turkeys and even a few furry friends took to the water for a festive stand-up paddleboard through the centre of Cambridge.

Taking in the city's famous sites, including the Backs of the colleges, the Santa SUP looked to raise funds for cancer research.

Participants made the one mile (1.6km) trip from Lammas Land to Jesus Green before making the return journey.

More than £500 was raised by the event, which has become an annual fixture in the city's festive calendar.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.