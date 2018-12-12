Five tips to save money this Christmas

Video

Is the cost of Christmas giving you the cold sweats?

Before you spend any more money, watch these five top tips from award-winning money-saving blogger Emma Drew.

Ms Drew, from Ely in Cambridgeshire, was inspired to set up her own website after living in hostels for the homeless and relying on food banks when her family fled to the UK from South Africa.

She has turned her blog – which started life eight years ago – into a six-figure business.