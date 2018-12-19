Media player
Learner driver's 100mph police pursuit in Cambridgeshire
Dashcam footage has captured police pursuing a learner driver at speeds of up to 100mph.
The pursuit through villages and country roads in Cambridgeshire on 31 January became so dangerous it was called off on safety grounds.
Daniel Avory, 21, was jailed for 15 months, suspended for 24 months, after admitting dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice.
19 Dec 2018
