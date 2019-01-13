Homeless helped by contactless donations

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Contactless donation point raises money for homeless in Peterborough
A contactless donation point in a city centre is helping to raise money for projects tackling homelessness.
The scheme, introduced by Peterborough City Council in October 2018, raised nearly £1,000 in its first three months.
Some of the money goes to a project called Garden House which offers homeless people health checks and advice on benefits and housing.
Rob Hill, assistant director for community safety at the council hopes it might mean less begging on the streets.
"We want to make sure the money goes to the right places," he said.
13 Jan 2019
