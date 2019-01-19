Hundreds turn out to see straw bears
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival entertains crowds

Hundreds of people turned out to see straw bears march through a town.

People dressed in hand-built straw suits paraded through the streets of Whittlesey, Cambridge, entertaining the crowds.

The Straw Bear Festival is thought to date back more than a century, although records show it was stopped in 1909.

It was resurrected in 1980, with the revived event seen as a tribute to the original version.

  • 19 Jan 2019
Go to next video: ICYMI: A flying car and a swimming bear