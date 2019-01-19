Hundreds turn out to see straw bears

Media player
Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival entertains crowds
Hundreds of people turned out to see straw bears march through a town.
People dressed in hand-built straw suits paraded through the streets of Whittlesey, Cambridge, entertaining the crowds.
The Straw Bear Festival is thought to date back more than a century, although records show it was stopped in 1909.
It was resurrected in 1980, with the revived event seen as a tribute to the original version.
19 Jan 2019
