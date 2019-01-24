Mixing Arabic calligraphy with graffiti
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

El Seed: Cambridge 'calligraffiti' mural protected until 2020

A "calligraffiti" mural which has attracted visitors to a block of flats in Cambridge will remain in place until at least next year.

The mural was painted by French-Tunisian artist El Seed for the 2018 reopening of the Kettle's Yard gallery.

But a positive reception means its initial three-month stay at Arbury Court has been extended to May 2020.

"El Seed has a big following, and we were slightly surprised to find that some people who following his work around came to see it here," Susie Biller, of Kettle's Yard, said.

  • 24 Jan 2019