Drink-driver's father and baby near miss
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Drink-driver's near miss

A drink-driver who narrowly missed a father and his baby son when he crashed his car has been jailed.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 25 Jan 2019