Fighting the Fenland hare coursers

Police and farmers have spoken of the ongoing battle to stop illegal hare coursing in the Fens.

The sport - where the dog that catches the hare or makes it turn the most number of times wins - became illegal in the UK in 2004.

However, Cambridgeshire Police said it still dealt with groups of men with dogs on the county's farms on a regular basis.

The force told the BBC the hunting act was proving difficult to enforce and suspects often received lesser sentences because of a lack of evidence.

