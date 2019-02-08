Hi-tech Pi goes for high street experience

Video

The co-founder of the pocket-sized Raspberry Pi computer chose to open his first high street store because "there are things you can do in the physical world that you can't do online".

The Cambridge store stocks the British-designed computer and accessories, which have mainly been sold online since launch in 2012.

Primarily unveiled as an educational tool for programming, more than 25 million units have been shifted around the world.

Eben Upton said he decided to buck the trend of high street decline by offering a store "experience", saying: "I think for the high street to have a future, it has to develop a story which is about more than just selling."