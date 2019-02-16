Magician wins title three years in a row
A man has won the award of Close-up Magician of the Year for the third year in a row.

Matthew Le Mottee, 29, who grew up in Cambridge, wowed the judges by turning a statue into cake.

Back-to-back wins is an achievement never seen before in the Magic Circle.

To prove his worth, we took him down to Cambridge market to see whether he could deceive the general public.

