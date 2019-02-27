'Why I travel miles to study German'

Video

Two A level students have spoken about why they travel more than an hour to get to college to learn to speak German.

A BBC study has found that language learning is at an 18-year low in schools across the UK, with German virtually disappearing in some areas.

Sixth formers Isabelle Yung and Missey Stephens both study in Cambridge, but commute from Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire.

"Sometimes people just ask, 'What's the point of learning a new language when there's stuff like Google Translate on the internet?'. And I just think it's just so nice to be able to talk to someone who speaks that language," said Isabelle.