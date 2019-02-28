Balaclava DNA traces £89k ATM raider

Video

A man who stole a cash machine containing £89,000 has been jailed after being traced by DNA on a discarded balaclava.

Maurice Rogers, 28, from Willow Drift, Bedford, used a JCB teleporter to rip the machine from Co-op in St Ives, Cambridgeshire in September 2018.

It was loaded on to a pick-up truck which was later traced 22 miles away. Police chased the driver who fled.

Rogers' DNA was found on a discarded balaclava. He was jailed for three years and eight months at Peterborough Crown Court.

Four other men involved were never found.