'Mainstream school isn't for everyone'
"I couldn't handle going to mainstream school like everyone else could."

Emma, 16, is one of a number of students who has self-excluded themselves from the mainstream education system.

She is one of 200 students from across the UK being helped by Cambridge-based charity Red Balloon - it works with young people who have been traumatised by bullying or other events to regain their self-esteem and get back on academic track.

"It made me feel more normal because there were a lot more people with similar problems," Emma said.

  • 04 Apr 2019
