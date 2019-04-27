'I review kebab vans on Facebook'

Video

A fast food lover who describes himself as the "kebab king, pizza prince and the cardinal of chips" is on a mission to find the best food van and small takeaway.

For the past six months, Matt Davies-Binge has visited under-the-radar establishments, often missed by review sites, in his native Cambridgeshire.

He conducts taste tests based on recommendations he receives from his Facebook followers and posts videos of his findings online.

The 31-year-old, from Fenstanton, said some of the "hidden gems" he had found were "absolutely outstanding".