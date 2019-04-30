Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Foxes make home at Cambridge University
A pair of foxes have become unlikely residents at the University of Cambridge.
They have been frequently spotted at Jesus College since February.
Staff members have reported seeing them sneaking in to buildings, including a temporary porter's lodge.
It is thought they may be expecting cubs, but they have yet to be spotted.
-
30 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-cambridgeshire-48112821/foxes-make-home-at-cambridge-universityRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window