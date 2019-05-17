Inside the UK's £23m 'eco-mosque'

Video

A new "eco-mosque" has opened its doors for worshippers in Cambridge.

The Central Mosque, in Mill Road, cost £23m to build and took 10 years to complete.

Designed to be environmentally friendly, it boasts zero carbon on-site emissions, rainwater harvesting and air source heat pumps.

Describing the ceiling's eye-catching design, Dr Tim Winter, from the mosque, said: "The design feature really is that we marry east and west and specifically refer to the local Cambridge and East Anglian traditions, so... this amazing weaving of the gothic fan vaulting. Everybody thinks it's King's College chapel."

