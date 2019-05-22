Peterborough by-election candidates debate

Video

A number of candidates battling to win the vacant MP's seat in Peterborough have taken part in a radio debate to discuss the city's main issues.

The seat was vacated earlier this month following a successful recall petition to remove MP Fiona Onasanya.

Among the issues discussed were housing, homelessness, education, a proposed university for the city and, of course, Brexit.

