Video

A "brazen" burglar helped himself to a slice of cake and bottle of Fanta during a raid on a garden centre.

Nicholas McRae, 63, was was seen on CCTV sitting on a check-out drinking from the bottle before leaving with a tips jar at Coton Orchard Garden Centre, near Cambridge, in the early hours of 23 April.

PC Dan Harper from Cambridgeshire Police, said: "McRae brazenly targeted the garden centre on two occasions. Unfortunately for him he made a series of mistakes and we were able to link him forensically to the crimes."

McRae, of no fixed address, admitted two counts of burglary and was jailed for two years and eight months.