Celebrations as Labour clinches win

Peterborough by-election: Labour win sparks celebrations
Cheers erupted as Labour's Lisa Forbes clinched a win in the close-run Peterborough by-election.
Ms Forbes beat Brexit Party candidate Mike Greene by 683 votes.
She said those campaigning on her behalf had done so until the last minute.
Mr Greene said his party had achieved a great result despite only being formed weeks ago.
07 Jun 2019
