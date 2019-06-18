Yesterday film star discusses acting roots

Video

The star of the new Beatles-inspired movie Yesterday has spoken about returning to the east of England to shoot many of the film's scenes.

Former EastEnders actor Himesh Patel grew up in Cambridgeshire and learned his trade at Peterborough's Key Theatre.

Mr Patel said filming in parts of Norfolk and Suffolk was "really lovely", adding it was "home turf I'd not really explored".

The movie, written by Richard Curtis and directed by Danny Boyle, features Lily James, Kate McKinnon and Suffolk pop star Ed Sheeran.