Summer solstice swimmers gather for Peterborough Lido dip
Dozens of morning larks turned out for dip at dawn to celebrate the summer solstice.
Peterborough Lido's outdoor pool was opened soon after 04:00 for swimmers to exercise while watching the sun rise on the longest day.
It's the second year the lido has held the event, with a swim also planned at sunset.
One reveller told the BBC: "This is a bit of a special occasion. The rest of the world's sleeping and you're in here enjoying the sun coming up."
21 Jun 2019
