Old A-road bridge gets snapped in half

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
A14 Bar Hill bridge demolished for upgrade works
An old bridge over the A14 in Cambridgeshire has been demolished to make way for a new bypass.
The bridge at junction 29 for Bar Hill was torn down in 24 hours over the weekend.
The £1.5bn upgrade to the A14 includes a 21-mile stretch of new road between Cambridge and Huntingdon.
It is set to open to traffic by the end of 2020.
-
24 Jun 2019
