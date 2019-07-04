Sleeping lorry driver escapes fire in his cab

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
A14 lorry driver escapes fire in his cab at Spaldwick
A lorry driver taking a rest in a lay-by woke up to find his cab in flames.
The fire broke out while the vehicle was parked beside the westbound A14 at Spaldwick in Cambridgeshire.
The dual carriageway had to be shut west of Huntingdon during the morning rush hour while fire crews extinguished the lorry.
Police said the driver was unhurt.
-
04 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-cambridgeshire-48865378/a14-lorry-driver-escapes-fire-in-his-cab-at-spaldwickRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window