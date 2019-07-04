Sleeping lorry driver escapes fire in his cab
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

A14 lorry driver escapes fire in his cab at Spaldwick

A lorry driver taking a rest in a lay-by woke up to find his cab in flames.

The fire broke out while the vehicle was parked beside the westbound A14 at Spaldwick in Cambridgeshire.

The dual carriageway had to be shut west of Huntingdon during the morning rush hour while fire crews extinguished the lorry.

Police said the driver was unhurt.

  • 04 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Office block fire causes congestion 'near to M1'