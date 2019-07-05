'I found a missing 9ft python in my tree'

Video

Pictures show the moment a 9ft (2.7m) reticulated python was captured in a woman's garden after five days on the slither.

Turin made international headlines when his owner reported him missing from his home in Lovell Road, Cambridge, on Sunday.

Neighbour Chris Antony told the BBC she spotted the snake in a tree above her shed. The owner, who does not want to be named, said he was planning an "open day" for neighbours to meet the reptile, which had suffered some scratches and a swollen gum.

The snake is not venomous but wraps around its prey and suffocates them.

