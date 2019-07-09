Queen opens hospital and plants tree on city visit

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Queen visits Cambridge to open Papworth hospital and plant tree
Crowds turned out to cheer the Queen as she made an official visit to Cambridge.
Her Majesty started her tour with a trip to the National Institute of Agricultural Botany, where she insisted on planting a tree without any help.
She then went on to unveil a plaque at the new Royal Papworth Hospital - a specialist heart and lung centre which recently moved 16 miles from the village of Papworth to the Cambridge Biomedical Campus.
While there she met staff and patients, and received gifts from revellers outside.
-
09 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-cambridgeshire-48930533/queen-visits-cambridge-to-open-papworth-hospital-and-plant-treeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window