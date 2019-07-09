Queen opens hospital and plants tree on city visit

Video

Crowds turned out to cheer the Queen as she made an official visit to Cambridge.

Her Majesty started her tour with a trip to the National Institute of Agricultural Botany, where she insisted on planting a tree without any help.

She then went on to unveil a plaque at the new Royal Papworth Hospital - a specialist heart and lung centre which recently moved 16 miles from the village of Papworth to the Cambridge Biomedical Campus.

While there she met staff and patients, and received gifts from revellers outside.