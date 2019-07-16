'Blindness won't stop me playing golf'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Blind golf: Impairment 'won't stop me playing'
A golfer who went blind aged 25 has put on a charity golf day for fully-sighted players so they can experience having a visual impairment by using special goggles.
Nick Burr, 30, from St Neots, Cambridgeshire was determined not to let blindness hinder him and he continues to play with a guide.
This year's fundraising event, at the Meridian Golf Club near Cambridge, raised more than £5,000.
Mr Burr said playing when blind was "hard because you try to play like you could when you could see".
-
16 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-cambridgeshire-49002719/blind-golf-impairment-won-t-stop-me-playingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window