'No-one prepares you for the loss of a baby'

Families who have experienced the death of a baby have been telling their stories in a revamped memorial garden in Peterborough.

The garden, at Peterborough Crematorium, was designed to give parents a space to reflect and remember their newborns.

Lucy MacRae set up a local support group after she lost her child and was involved in the garden's refurbishment.

She said: "Your whole purpose was growing this baby. You were going to leave this hospital with a baby. You weren't expecting to go in and be told that your baby has died.

"The garden is just so important to come and reflect and to just have that quiet time to remember your baby."