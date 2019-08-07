The landfill where half the rubbish is recyclable

Video

About half of the rubbish ending up in a county's landfill could have been recycled instead, waste workers have said.

Cambridgeshire spent £10m last year on the disposal of rubbish in black bags, of which a large amount contained food waste, paper and plastics.

All of it ends up being buried underground in a site the size of 200 football pitches, 20m (65.6ft) deep, which is expected to be filled in about five years.

Trevor Nicoll, from Greater Cambridge shared waste service, said: "Sometimes people just don't realise that they could put it in their compost bin, their green bin. Other times, people just need to take that little bit more care."