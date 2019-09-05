Inside the factory where houses are built

Video

A factory in Peterborough is producing modular homes that can be assembled on site in just three days.

The homes - built in sections - cost from £65,000 and are hoped to be part of the solution in tackling the UK's housing crisis.

They have yet to reach the same level of popularity in the UK as other countries - with only 15,000 built per year - but many councils are looking to buy more to provide social housing.

The government said providing fair social housing was a priority and it planned to build 250,000 homes by 2022, including homes for social rent.