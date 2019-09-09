Step-daughter's flaming car 'a lesson'

Video

A man set his step-daughter's car on fire to "teach her a lesson", a court heard.

Michal Gregor, 28, was seen on CCTV lighting a fire near the vehicle in Russell Street, Peterborough, before pouring petrol on the flames and running away.

Gregor, of Watergall, Bretton in the city, was caught nearby smelling of petrol.

Pleading guilty to arson he was jailed for 14 months, suspended for two years, at Peterborough Crown Court. He was also ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

No-one was injured in the fire, police said.