Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'My Thomas Cook job made me envy of everybody'
A woman who spent 38 years working for travel firm Thomas Cook has told how her job made her the "envy of everybody".
Reflecting on her time at the company, Marina Bridger said: "I was always very, very proud to say that I worked for Thomas Cook.
"It was the envy of everybody."
Ms Bridger's daughter, who worked at the firm's Peterborough base, is among 9,000 people in the UK to lose their jobs.
You can see the full story on Inside Out, on BBC One in the East on Monday at 19:30.
-
30 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-cambridgeshire-49884467/my-thomas-cook-job-made-me-envy-of-everybodyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window