'I wouldn't have got a job without the Man Cave'

A young man with autism who has struggled to get a job since leaving school has been given a major boost after working with older people at a restoration workshop.

Harrison Brooks, 23, from Sawtry, Cambridgeshire, has been offered an apprenticeship after learning carpentry skills at the Man Cave - a volunteer-run workshop designed to prevent social isolation.

Mr Brooks, who once struggled to look people in the eye, said the experience taught him he had "no real problem talking to people".

The Man Cave has recently had its lease extended for another 10 years by the county council and there are plans to renovate the site.