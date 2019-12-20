Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Funerals held for London Bridge attack victims
Funerals have taken place for two people killed in November's attack on London Bridge.
Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, were at a prisoner rehabilitation event when Usman Khan stabbed them in Fishmongers' Hall. He hurt three others before being shot dead by police.
Services were held for Mr Merritt at Great St Mary's Church in Cambridge and for Miss Jones at the Church of the Holy Trinity in Stratford-upon-Avon.
The pair were both graduates from the University of Cambridge.
-
20 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-cambridgeshire-50867862/funerals-held-for-london-bridge-attack-victimsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window