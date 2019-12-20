Funerals held for London Bridge attack victims

Video

Funerals have taken place for two people killed in November's attack on London Bridge.

Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, were at a prisoner rehabilitation event when Usman Khan stabbed them in Fishmongers' Hall. He hurt three others before being shot dead by police.

Services were held for Mr Merritt at Great St Mary's Church in Cambridge and for Miss Jones at the Church of the Holy Trinity in Stratford-upon-Avon.

The pair were both graduates from the University of Cambridge.