'We are human beings, we're just wired different'

Video

A man living with a behavioural condition says he has the "brain of Einstein" but the "attention span of a two year old".

Stuart, 34, has been describing what it is like living with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), after being diagnosed when he was five years old.

He has been helped by the Lighthouse in Bedfordshire, a volunteer-run support group for people with mental health concerns.

He says the group is a safe space for him if he has "one of my hyper attacks".

According to the NHS, most cases of ADHD are diagnosed between the ages of six and 12, but many people continue to experience difficulties as an adult.