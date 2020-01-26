'Postnatal depression doesn't only affect mums'

Video

A university lecturer who suffered severe postnatal depression is calling for all new dads to be screened for history of mental illnesses.

Prof Viren Swami, based at Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge, was diagnosed after struggling following the birth of his son two years ago.

"At one point it probably dawned on me that I was probably suicidal," the social psychology lecturer said. "I didn’t want to exist any more."

A spokesman for NHS England said: "Partners of women accessing specialist perinatal mental health care will be offered a mental health assessment and signposted to appropriate support as part of the NHS Long Term Plan."

For more information on issues raised in this story, go to the BBC Action Line.

Watch the full story on BBC Inside Out East at 19:30 GMT on BBC One on Monday 27 January, and afterwards on BBC iPlayer.