'That one day I lost almost everything'

As the UK begins a new era outside the EU, three women have reflected on their lives after returning to Poland from eastern England - while another looks to Britain for a new career.

Dagmara Chmielewska, Margorzata Prochal and Anna Ksyta lived, worked and studied in places including Peterborough and Luton, but went home to Warsaw after the Brexit vote.

In the year to June 2019, government figures showed a rise in the number of EU citizens returning home. About 151,000 emigrated in the 12 months - the highest figure on record.

But not everyone plans to stay away from the UK. Another Warsaw resident, Elizbieta Sosnkowska, spoke of her hopes to go to England soon to find new work.