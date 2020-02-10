Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Wisbech Town Football Club's stand collapses in storm
A stand at a non-league football club has collapsed in the high winds caused by Storm Ciara.
The metal stand behind the goal at Wisbech Town FC in Cambridgeshire buckled and toppled over on Sunday.
Spenny Larham, the club's secretary, said the damage to the £13,000 stand, which was built 10 years ago, was a "disaster".
"[Replacing the stand] is not money we can spirit out of thin air," he said.
No-one was injured.
-
10 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-cambridgeshire-51445689/wisbech-town-football-club-s-stand-collapses-in-stormRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window