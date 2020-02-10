Football club's stand collapses in storm

Video

A stand at a non-league football club has collapsed in the high winds caused by Storm Ciara.

The metal stand behind the goal at Wisbech Town FC in Cambridgeshire buckled and toppled over on Sunday.

Spenny Larham, the club's secretary, said the damage to the £13,000 stand, which was built 10 years ago, was a "disaster".

"[Replacing the stand] is not money we can spirit out of thin air," he said.

No-one was injured.