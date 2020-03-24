Video

A 29-year-old father-of-two who was rushed to hospital with coronavirus symptoms has called on the public to stop it spreading, after describing the condition "like drowning".

Daryl Doblados developed a fever and shortness of breath last Thursday and was taken to hospital in Cambridge, where it was confirmed he had COVID-19.

The long distance runner from Ely, Cambridgeshire, who is now recovering, said: "What it felt like was a drowning sensation. It felt like my lungs were filling up with smoke or liquid.

"As citizens of the UK we need to work together to stop the spread of the virus and this is crucial."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has outlined strict new measures to tackle the spread of coronavirus, including a ban on public gatherings of more than two people.