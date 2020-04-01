Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Peterborough pianist takes worldwide song mash-up requests
A composer has been taking requests from all over the world for piano mash-ups of popular songs.
Fabio D'Andrea from Peterborough's creations include a combination of I'm Still Standing by Elton John and Shotgun by George Ezra.
Requests for videos on his Facebook page have come from far and wide, including the United States, Argentina and the Philippines.
He said: "It's really nice, in these difficult times, that I could bring some comfort or normality to people's lives. Especially as we're all going through this together."
01 Apr 2020
