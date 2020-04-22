Care home staff face 'emotionally difficult' time

Video

Care home staff have found it "emotionally difficult" to cope with the rise in deaths due to coronavirus, a manager has said.

Five residents at Eagle Wood Neurological Care Centre in Peterborough have died with the virus and one was sent home from hospital to spend their final hours there.

Care home assistant Aimee Smith said: "When you're not used to dealing with end-of-life [care] as much as this can be, it's an eye-opener."

Deputy manager Natalie Maxwell said: "It is very emotionally difficult for the staff and we work as a team, we talk to each other but you're never going to go home and be free of it, because it's still going to be there."