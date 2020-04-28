The brothers making a coronavirus home-testing kit

Video

A Cambridge start-up company, headed by two brothers, says it is hoping to mass produce simple coronavirus tests that people could do at home or work.

Dr Harry Lamble and Ralph Lamble, from Sense Biodetection, spent six years and £15m developing a portable testing kit for flu and are now looking to adapt it to detect Covid-19 in just 10 minutes.

They hope to get the device approved in the US in the next few months, which could pave the way for approval in the UK.

"Everyone's really engaged and people have been doing incredibly long hours to try and push forward

this programme," Ralph Lamble said.