City sees hundreds of fly-tipping cases in lockdown

A city has seen hundreds of cases of fly-tipping in the past month, with people being tempted to dispose of their waste illegally during the lockdown.

Residents in Peterborough have reported finding more rubbish being dumped as waste and recycling centres remain closed.

Elsewhere in the east of England, a charity shop in Buckinghamshire said a large amount of waste was dumped outside its store.

A fly-tipping reporting page told BBC Look East cases uploaded to its site across the UK were up 75%.

A spokesman said in some cases second hand fridges bought during the panic buying rush had been filled with waste and then dumped.