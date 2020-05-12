Mum 'grateful' for maternity hospital measures

Video

A mum of a newborn child has praised the work of a specialist maternity hospital during the coronavirus pandemic.

Alina Ghergheleuca gave birth to Scarlett at the Rosie Hospital in Cambridge, but new rules meant the father was only allowed to be present at the birth and stay for two hours after.

Strict coronavirus guidelines have been introduced meaning the way midwives work and the clothes they wear has changed.

Despite the changes to procedures, Ms Ghergheleuca said she was "really grateful" the hospital had plans in place to stop the spread.