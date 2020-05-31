Covid-19 IVF pause like 'rug pulled beneath you'

Video

A couple whose IVF treatment was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic said struggling to start a family had been "heart-wrenching".

Bourn Hall fertility clinic in Cambridgeshire had to temporarily close, meaning about 500 patients had procedures postponed, but treatment has now restarted.

Jenna and Shaun, from Hertford, tried for a baby for three years before they were told they could not conceive naturally - and then they had their fertility treatment put on hold.

"Having the rug pulled beneath you, it sucks. It's completely out of your hands," said Jenna, adding it had been difficult to watch others fall pregnant.

"It's heart-wrenching and you kind of feel jealous," she said.

Speaking of their renewed hopes of having a baby, Jenna added: "Bring it on."