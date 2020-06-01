'She's been up since half five really excited'

Video

A six-year-old pupil says she has been "excited" to go back to school after 10 weeks away from her friends.

Ofelia's school, in Cambridgeshire, closed in March along with others in England, and reopened under government advice on Monday.

The year one pupil's mum, Lucy Lawson, said: "She's been up since half five, she's been really excited, which is unheard of in our house.

"I'm quite pleased that she's going back. I think she could do with socialising and stuff and seeing her friends again.

"It feels like the beginning of the end, which is a relief."