Virus survivor 'retraining to sit, stand and walk'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus survivor retraining to 'sit, stand and walk'
A coronavirus survivor is having to relearn everyday tasks like sitting and walking after spending 54 days in critical care "fighting for his life".
Dan Ridlington, 42, from Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, was on a ventilator in Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge for four weeks while he battled the illness.
After hours of physiotherapy, Mr Ridlington is beginning to open his mouth again and move using a walking frame.
His partner, Shaz Kerrison, says "he has really turned a corner".
-
05 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-cambridgeshire-52936643/coronavirus-survivor-retraining-to-sit-stand-and-walkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window