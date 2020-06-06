NHS workers plea 'think twice' as lockdown eases

Video

Healthcare workers have asked people to "think twice" to stay safe and help the NHS, as coronavirus lockdown restrictions are eased across the UK.

They star in a new work by Cambridgeshire poet Jude Simpson, who looks ahead to a post-lockdown UK where social distancing becomes the new normal.

She said she was inspired to write "Thank Me By Thinking Twice" and record the workers reading separate lines after the weekly "clap for carers" event came to an end.

"[Clap for carers] had been such a brilliant way for people to express their gratitude," said Ms Simpson, "But at the same time some health workers were starting to think, 'It's all very well for you to applaud me on a Thursday night, but are you social distancing on a Friday morning?'."