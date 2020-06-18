Virus patient discharged after weeks on ventilator

Video

A man who spent 54 days in intensive care, including four weeks on a ventilator, while battling coronavirus has been discharged from hospital.

Dan Ridlington, from Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, was cared for at the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge.

He had to relearn simple tasks such as walking and swallowing during his rehabilitation.

A spokesman said he would continue his recovery at a district hospital, with the hope he could return home soon.