What has life been like at a zoo since lockdown?

Video

Staff at a small zoo have recorded their experiences of life at the site during lockdown, saying the coronavirus pandemic had cost £500,000 in lost income.

Shepreth Wildlife Park, in Cambridgeshire, closed in March and reopened to visitors earlier - though indoor sections remain shut and a ticketing system is in place.

Zookeepers Yve Morrin and Alice Vassallo explained the work they had to do to maintain the site and spoke about how tough the last few months had been.

"We've lost nearly half a million pounds in income and unless we get lots of visitors, there's still a very real risk we could close," said Ms Morrin.